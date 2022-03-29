Mets 28-man roster prediction for 2022 MLB Opening Day

J.D. Davis Robinson Cano treated art 2022

With spring training shortened because of the lockout, active rosters will expand to 28 players for April instead of the usual 26, which will be extra helpful for a team like the Mets.

And as part of the 28-man roster for April, teams will be allowed to carry however many pitchers they want.

So the Mets, who were facing a potential roster crunch on the bench that might have led to some tough decisions, now have some wiggle room.

What will the 28-man roster look like on Opening Day?

Here’s our prediction…

REGULAR LINEUP

James McCann, C

Pete Alonso, 1B

Jeff McNeil, 2B

Francisco Lindor, SS

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Brandon Nimmo, CF

Starling Marte, RF

Mark Canha, LF

Dominic Smith, DH

We predicted back in the middle of February that the Mets would keep things mostly as they were when it comes to the starting position player group, which included a belief that they should use McNeil at second most days.

And manager Buck Showalter has made it clear that McNeil will be the regular second baseman, with Robinson Cano in a different role.

Sep 19, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (6) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

The interesting and unexpected change here is in center field.

There was talk early in camp about whether it should be Nimmo or Marte in center, with Nimmo making his case (and arguably being deserving of handling center based on the metrics). But it was hard to see Marte not being in center field most days since he has barely played anywhere else in recent seasons — and has never played right field in the majors.

But it now seems that Nimmo will be in center most of the time, with Marte in right and Canha in left.

With Alonso preferring to stay at first base (and deserving of that request), the regular DH should be Smith, who is coming off a down year in 2021 but excelled in 2019 and 2020.

STARTING ROTATION

Jacob deGrom, RHP

Max Scherzer, RHP

Chris Bassitt, RHP

Carlos Carrasco, RHP

Taijuan Walker, RHP

With the addition of Bassitt, the rotation is set.

And in Bassitt, the Mets have added a reliable starter with upside who will fit in perfectly after deGrom and Scherzer.

Chris Bassitt

If the Mets’ top five pitchers stay healthy, they’ll be in tremendous shape. But there is a big question surrounding deGrom — though he has allayed fears a bit in his spring training outings — and smaller questions surrounding Carrasco and Walker, who has been a bit behind due to offseason knee surgery but is on track to be ready for the start of the season.

That’s one of the reasons why New York needed to view David Peterson and Tylor Megill as depth, and add more of a sure thing to round things out.

BULLPEN

Edwin Diaz, RHP

Seth Lugo, RHP

Trevor May, RHP

Miguel Castro, RHP

Adam Ottavino, RHP

Drew Smith, RHP

Chasen Shreve, LHP

Sean Reid-Foley, RHP

Trevor Williams, RHP

The Mets could choose to go with 10 relievers, but that seems like overkill, especially when you take into account the redundancies on the bench and the needs there.

Along with Diaz in the back end of the bullpen will be Lugo, May, and Castro, and the Mets bolstered it further by signing Ottavino.

Jun 14, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

New York never added a notable left-hander via free agency, and it’s fair to refer to that as a possible miss. But no one will care if their many crossover relievers help carry the load against left-handed hitters and Shreve or a different lefty steps up.

Smith (who impressed in 2021 before an injury took him down) and Williams (who is set to earn roughly $4 million in 2022) will round things out.

BENCH

Tomas Nido, C

Luis Guillorme, INF

Robinson Cano, INF/DH/PH

J.D. Davis, DH/3B/LF

Travis Jankowski, OF

The 28-man roster will allow the Mets to have nine relievers and five bench players (or 10 relievers and four bench players), but we’ll predict that they go nine and five.

New York Mets left fielder J.D. Davis (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field.

They could theoretically attempt to get by without carrying a backup center fielder — especially with the universal DH resulting in the elimination of double-switches and the need to pinch-hit for pitchers and handle other lineup machinations in-game.

But rolling with just three natural outfielders and not having any center field backup would be a bit odd. And it could leave the Mets in bad shape if an outfielder gets hurt during a game and/or if one of them is banged up but not an IL candidate. So we’ll predict that they’ll carry Jankowski.

And Jankowski, who is incredibly fast, can also serve as a pinch-runner.

Elsewhere on the bench will be Nido, Guillorme, Cano, and Davis, though it remains difficult to envision how the Mets will be able to spread enough at-bats around to the latter two players.