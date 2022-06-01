Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down

Text size
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook’s parent company.
“It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Sandberg wrote on a post on Facebook. “I am not entirely sure what the future will bring.”
Sandberg said she would leave
Meta Platforms
(ticker: FB) this fall but will remain on the company’s board of directors.
The executive joined Facebook in 2008. Previously she worked as vice president of global online sales and operations at Google and as chief of staff for the U.S. Treasury Department.
Meta shares fell 2.6% to $188.64 following the news.
The management change comes at a challenging time for the internet giant. Meta’s revenue growth has been hurt by rising competition from TikTok and from
Apple
’s
changes to its privacy protocols, which have made it more difficult to personalize digital ads. Investors have also questioned the company’s metaverse investments, which have already totaled more than $20 billion in losses over the last three years.
The company’s shares have tumbled by more than 40% so far this year.
