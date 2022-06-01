Text size





Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg joined Facebook in 2008.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images





Meta

’s

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook’s parent company.

“It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Sandberg wrote on a post on Facebook. “I am not entirely sure what the future will bring.”

Sandberg said she would leave

Meta Platforms



(ticker: FB) this fall but will remain on the company’s board of directors.