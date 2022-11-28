Metallica Announces New Album, ‘72 Seasons,’ and Two-Year World Tour

Metallica has confirmed the title and release date of its forthcoming 12th studio album: “72 Seasons” will be available April 14, 2023 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track album is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.”

The band has dropped the first single from the album, “Lux Æterna,” a three-and-a-half-minute-long blast that recalls the band’s early albums, which got a big revival with the prominent use of their 1986 classic “Master of Puppets” in the series “Stranger Things” earlier this year.

Speaking on the concept of the album title, James Hetfield said: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.” The full tracklist appears below.

’72 Seasons’ tracklist:

72 Seasons

Shadows Follow

Screaming Suicide

Sleepwalk My Life Away

You Must Burn!

Lux Æterna

Crown of Barbed Wire

Chasing Light

If Darkness Had a Son

Too Far Gone?

Room of Mirrors

Inamorata

The band has also announced a massive series of concerts for 2023 and 2024. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits — with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

Two-day tickets will be on sale Friday, December 2. Single day tickets will be available beginning January 20th. For further information including fan club presales, enhanced experiences and more, go to metallica.com/m72-info.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH’s efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

Citi is the official card of the M72 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, November 30th at 2:00 pm local time until Thursday, December 1st at 10:00 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

METALLICA

M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024

Thursday, April 27 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France*

Friday, May 19 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France

Friday, May 26 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Friday, September 1 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Friday, May 24 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Friday, August 2 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Friday, August 16 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Friday, September 20 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

Friday, September 27 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

