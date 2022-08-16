Metal object falling from airplane narrowly misses Maine Capitol cop

A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet landed outside the Maine State House — and nearly hit a Capitol Police officer, officials said.
The dark-colored cylinder landed with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet from security screener Craig Donahue on Friday — and came close to hitting the building itself, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said.
“It definitely shocked him,” the chief said, referring to Donahue. “He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call.”
The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted on Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Clancy said.
Two other people who were in the vicinity witnessed the incident, but no one was hurt.
The FAA believes the metal sleeve, weighing 6 to 7 pounds, came off a wing flap of a large passenger jet. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said.
The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it’s routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.
“It could have had very, very tragic results,” Clancy told Bangor Daily News. “And if it struck the State House, it probably would have done some damage.”
With Post wires