Metal detectorist told to put found wedding ring back in the ocean

So much for “happily ever after.”

A UK metal detectorist triumphantly returned a long-lost wedding band to its owner — who promptly told him that she ditched it after a nasty divorce and wanted it thrown back in the sea.

Steve Andrews, the operator of Jersey Lost Rings Metal Detecting, found the ring on St. Aubin’s Beach in Jersey in September, the Daily Mail reported.

Eager to return the token to its rightful owner, he posted a picture of it in the Jersey Channel Islands Lost and Found Facebook group.

“Wedding band a long way out in St. Aubin’s Bay,” he wrote. “It’s hallmarked for 1989, so many have been there for up to 33 years. Long shot, I know.”

The post quickly picked up over 100 shares.

A few days later, however, Andrews shared a surprising update: The original owner had contacted him, and did not want the ring back.

Andrews is an avid metal detector enthusiast. Jersey Lost Ring Metal Detecting

Instead, Andrews explained, she “threw away the ring after a bad divorce,” and asked him to dispose of it again.

“I’ll pop I back when I’m next down there,” he told the Facebook group.

Fortunately, Andrews’ finds typically lead to more joyful reunions.

He last made headlines in June, when the Jersey Evening Post reported how he helped a newlywed man recover his wedding ring after a honeymoon paddle expedition.

Andrews also documents his finds on Instagram, often alongside a Lego model of himself complete with a matching outfit and miniature metal detector. Recent discoveries range from a 1/13th of a shilling from 1861 and World War II German projectiles to everyday jewelry.

Andrews isn’t the only one who gets a kick out of digging up the past. Over the summer, The Post reported on the “Duck Dynasty” family’s new show, “Duck Family Treasure.” The series, which airs on Fox Nation, shows members of the famous brood scouring the South for buried goods.

Andrews documents his metal detector adventures on Instagram. Jersey Lost Ring Metal Detecting

“Treasure hunting, what we do — a lot of it is based on stories. So you’re trying to figure out fact from fiction. What’s in the ground, now that’s fact,” star Jase Robertson told The Post of the pastime.