Meta Suffers Its First Year-To-Year Revenue Dip As Facebook Parent Misses Wall Street Q2 Forecasts – The Hamden Journal

Facebook parent Meta Platforms reported its first quarterly drop in year-to-year revenue, and earnings per share also slid 32% as worsening economic conditions combined with increased competition to squeeze results.

Along with the financial results, which largely undershot Wall Street analysts’ forecasts, the company said Chief Financial Officer David Wehner will take on a new role as the company’s first chief strategy officer, guiding strategy and corporate development. He will be replaced as CFO by Susan Li, currently Meta’s VP of finance. The transition will take effect on November 1.

Revenue totaled $28.8 billion in the quarter ending June 30, down about 1% and slightly below the Street’s expectation. Earnings of $2.46 a share came in well shy of analysts’ $2.61 target, which was already a dollar below the year-ago level of $3.61.

Growth is continuing to slow markedly in the company’s signature social media portfolio, with Facebook daily active users inching up just 3% compared with the year-ago period to reach 1.97 billion.

Shares slid as much as 6% in after-hours trading on the news before regaining most of that ground. They had risen more than 6.5% during the regular trading day to close at $169.58.

Meta said it expects “broader macroeconomic uncertainty” to hurt third-quarter revenue, which it sees landing in the $26 billion to $28.5 billion range. “This outlook reflects a continuation of the weak advertising demand environment we experienced throughout the second quarter,” the company said in its official earnings release.

After rebranding the company from Facebook to Meta last year, the company has indicated long-term plans to focus on the metaverse and virtual worlds and shift away from Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, which are facing intensifying competition from TikTok.

In the earnings release, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sought to highlight a couple of bright spots. “It was good to see positive trajectory on our engagement trends this quarter coming from products like Reels and our investments in AI,” he said.

Yet another headache for Meta, however, arrived just before the earnings report when the Federal Trade Commission said it would block the tech giant from acquiring virtual reality firm Within Unlimited, maker of fitness app Supernatural. The regulatory agency said Meta is already a major player in VR and the move would therefore be anti-competitive. The company responded by saying the FTC’s move sends “a chilling message” to any would-be innovators in the VR sector.