Meta Stock Surges On Q1 Earnings Beat, Facebook Active User Rebound

Updated at 4:30 pm EST

Meta Platforms  (FB) – Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report posted a mixed set of first quarter earning Wednesday, including the slowest revenue growth in ten years, but saw a rebound in daily active users that offset a near $3 billion loss in its metaverse division and a softer-than-expected near-term forecast. 

The Facebook parent said profits for the three months ending in March were pegged at $2.71, down 17.9% from the same period last year but firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.56 per share.

