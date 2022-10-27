Meta Stock Plunges, Faces $80 Billion Wipeout, After Grim Q3 Update

Updated at 10:12 am EST

Meta Platforms  (META)  shares look set for their biggest single-day decline in nearly nine months after the social media group posted weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings and cautioned that its metaverse division would post deeper net losses over the coming year.

Meta said it would “meaningfully” ramp-up investments in Reality Labs, the division that will house the company’s metaverse plans and has absorbed more than $9.4 billion in losses over the first nine months of the year, as the social media group continues to transition from its Facebook roots.