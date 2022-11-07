Meta Stock Jumps On Report of Big Job Cuts After Disappointing Q3

Meta Stock Jumps On Report of Big Job Cuts After Disappointing Q3

by

Meta Platforms  (META)  shares moved firmly higher Monday following a weekend report from the Wall Street Journal that suggested the social media group is planning to unveil ‘large scale’ layoffs over the coming days.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Meta could announce thousands of layoffs later this week, amid a broader pullback in ad spending and losses in the group’s developing metaverse business that helped deliver a disappointing set of third quarter earnings and a grim near term outlook earlier this month.