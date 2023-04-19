Meta Prepares For Further Job Cuts, Google To Allow Developers To Use Alternative Payment Options, Intel Ditches Production Of Bitcoin Mining Chip: Today’s Top Stories

Bloomberg

Meta Sharpens Knives On Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram And Reality Labs Workforce: Begin Next Round Of Layoff

The memo indicates Meta will restructure teams and reassign the remaining employees under new managers.

The downsizing will impact Facebook , WhatsApp , Instagram , and Reality Labs , which houses the firm’s virtual reality efforts and Quest hardware.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) notified managers to prepare to announce job cuts on Wednesday under a cost-cutting push likely to pare 10,000 positions at the company.

Google Opens Up Payment Walled Gardens After UK Probe

The CMA launched a new probe into the app payment rules after its market study into ‘mobile ecosystems’ and concerns flagging Google’s control over payment processing in Google Play, potentially leading to higher prices and reduced choice for Android users.

Google Play accounts for over 90% of native app downloads on Android devices and requires app developers to use Google Play’s billing system for in-app transactions involving digital content.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google agreed to allow developers to use alternative payment options after the CMA investigation into its control over Google Play in-app purchases.

Glencore-Teck Resources Deal: Glencore Ready To Raise Bid, Pressure Teck For Takeover

Glencore Plc is willing to improve its $22.5 billion takeover offer of told Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK), said Gary Nagle, Glencore CEO, in a letter to Teck shareholders.

The European company is putting pressure on the Canadian miner, saying the Proposed Merger/Demerger is superior to the Proposed Teck Separation as it provides the most compelling value proposition to Teck shareholders.