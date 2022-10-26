Meta Platforms' Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

With Meta Platforms’ stock down more than 60% on the year and fellow digital ad giant Alphabet having missed estimates yesterday, it’s safe to say expectations are fairly low heading into Meta’s latest earnings report.

Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for the social-media giant to report third-quarter revenue of $27.44 billion (down 5% annually) and GAAP EPS of $1.90 (down 41%).

Meta typically provides quarterly sales guidance in its earnings report. The company’s revenue consensus for the seasonally big fourth quarter stands at $32.3 billion (down 9% annually).