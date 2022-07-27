Meta Platforms Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

A day after Alphabet  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Report and Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Microsoft Corporation Report delivered better-than-feared numbers, investors are hoping Meta Platforms  (MVRS) – Get Meta Report does the same.

Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp parent to report Q2 revenue of $28.91 billion (down 1% annually) and GAAP EPS of $2.54 (down 30%). If Meta’s revenue proves to be in-line with consensus or below, it would be down annually for the first time in Meta’s history as a publicly-traded company.