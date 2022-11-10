Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

by

The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink.

The CEO of Meta Platforms  (META) – Get Free Report, Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company’s 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected.

“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here,” he said in a blog post.