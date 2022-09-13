Meta is one of today’s worst S&P 500 performers, but these 5 other stocks have lost $387 billion in value

A decline in gasoline prices couldn’t mask the problem that spooked investors on Sept. 13: Core consumer prices resumed their rapid increase during August.

Fear of the Federal Reserve’s ongoing tightening of monetary policy to fight inflation sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-3.94%

down 887 points (or 2.7%) to 31,494, with all 30 components showing declines. The benchmark S&P 500

SPX,

-4.32%

was down 3.1%, with all but six component stocks down as of 11:30 ET.