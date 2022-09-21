Meta and Google Are Cutting Staff. Just Don’t Mention Layoffs.

In response to stalling growth and intense competition, Meta Platforms Inc. executives have spoken of cost cuts, hiring freezes and “ruthless prioritization.” One word the company hasn’t used: layoffs.

But Meta has begun quietly nudging out a significant number of staffers by reorganizing departments and giving affected employees a limited window to apply for other roles within the company, according to current and former managers familiar with the matter, in a move that achieves staffing cuts while forestalling the mass issuance of pink slips.