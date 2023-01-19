Met Gala Host Anna Wintour Names Cohosts, Themes For This Year’s Charity Fashion Exhibition – The Hamden Journal

Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, and Michaela Coel are the cochairs of the 2023 Met Gala, an annual exclusive fashion exhibition for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. They will be joined by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has led the event since 1995.

Cochairs serve as ambassadors for the event, according to Vogue. They provide input on the eclectic guest list, decor and the overall vibe of the event, which is invitation-only and to which tickets are priced at $35,000.

The 2023 theme for the fashion event is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” On the evening of the May 1 event, celebrities will honor Lagerfeld’s legacy. He led the fashion houses Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé before his death in 2019.

The Met Gala is where Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez caused a stir with her infamous “Tax the Rich” dress in 2021. It’s also where Elon Musk and Grimes made their first public appearance as a couple.