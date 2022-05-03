Met Gala Glam! See How Stars Are Getting Ready for Fashion’s Biggest Night

It’s Met Monday!

But Met Gala prep begins way before the industry’s biggest stars hit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic steps on the first Monday in May to show support for the Costume Institute’s annual benefit. The top names in fashion, film, music and more spend months collaborating with leading fashion houses on their custom red carpet looks. Then comes all the beauty prep.

This year, guests are invited to interpret a “Gilded Glamour” white-tie dress code. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event “will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York,” according to Vogue.

The 2022 Met Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” serving as a part two to last year’s “A Lexicon of Fashion” and paying homage to the diversity of American fashion. The official exhibit will be on display across 13 of the American period rooms in the historic museum from May 7 through Sept. 5.

And alongside the high-fashion parade of outfits at the Met Gala comes super-glam beauty moments. Below, see how stars are getting ready for their Met carpet close-ups.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union shows off her makeup-free complexion post facial as she gets ready for the 2022 Met Gala

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

She’s got the glow! Gabrielle Union stopped by London-based brand 111Skin’s NYC pop-up for a pre-carpet facial using the brand’s best-selling products, including the Y Theorem Bio Cellulose facial mask, which help supports a “brighter, plumper and calmer complexion.”

“Fresh from my @111skin facial and feeling good,” the Cheaper by the Dozen star captioned a make-up free, smiling selfie on her Instagram story Sunday, showing off her gorgeous complexion.

Other products the 111Skin pros are using to prep attendees for the Met Gala include the Y Theorem Repair Serum and Y Theorem Day Cream, both created by 111Skin’s founder, plastic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, who developed the “hero ingredient” NAC Y2, which he originally created to help treat trauma and scarring after surgery. The compound reduced redness and soothed irritated skin so well that it was later perfected and included in a range of everyday products that promote enhanced collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid production for a more youthful complexion.

Lily James

celeb facialist joanna czech gives lily james a facial before the 2022 met gala – Instagram Story snap

Actress Lily James visited skincare guru Joanna Czech for her pre-Met Gala glow-up.

Czech shared a behind-the-scenes peek at James’ cryo facial using Clé De Peau Beauté’s Intensive Brightening Face Masks, a key getting ready product for celebrities before red carpet events.

The esthetician added that she “loved” seeing the Pam & Tommy star ahead of the event.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling shows Met Gala 2022 red carpet prep on her Instagram Stories

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Mindy Kaling appears to be taking matters into her own hands with an at-home red light facial, but she did make sure to tag her esthetician, the celeb-praised Joanna Vargas.

The multi-hyphenate star also posted a shot of Vargas’ studio space, so she might be pulling some double duty with in-office and at-home treatments.

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier shows off her pre Met Gala facial by the beauty sandwich on instagram stories

Laura Harrier/Instagram

Laura Harrier made sure to set up a session with renowned celebrity facialist Iván Pol of The Beauty Sandwich, who is known for his non-invasive, radio frequency-based techniques and also works with celebs including Zoë Kravitz and Karlie Kloss.

In an interview with W Magazine last year, Pol opened up about his approach and what The Beauty Sandwich method entails.

“I would say sculpted skin, not glowing skin, is the goal,” he told W. “My method doesn’t change depending on the time of day. Remember, Beauty Sandwich is not a traditional facial with extractions or masks, etc. it’s a high-tech skincare method I developed to enhance facial features, tighten the skin and help with wrinkle reduction.”

And his clients definitely show the love.

“Obsessed with you,” Harrier captioned an Instagram story dedicated to Pol and her glowing complexion.

Laura Harrier Shares her room service meal on Instagram stories ahead of the 2022 Met Gala

Laura Harrier/Instagram

The actress also proved she’s all about balance, ordering some chicken fingers and french fries from room service and captioning the photo, “Met prep.”

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr gets a facial by the beauty sandwich ahead of the 2022 Met Gala – Instagram story snap

Miranda Kerr/Instagram

Another Beauty Sandwich devotee, Miranda Kerr posted a photo of her radio frequency facial with Pol on Instagram, also tagging Chanel Beauty who collaborated with the facialist on his pop-up pre-Met skincare shop.

Miranda Kerr shows off her pre Met Gala facial routine on Instagram stories

Miranda Kerr/Instagram

But because one facial is never enough, Kerr then stopped by famed esthetician Ildi Pekar’s NYC wellness studio for some more detoxing.

“Can’t get enough,” the Kora Organics founder shared on her Instagram story.

Miranda Kerr shares reiki facial photo pre 2022 Met Gala on her Instagram Story

Miranda Kerr/Instagram

And then Kerr finished off her pre-carpet glowathon with a reiki facial by celebrity skincare specialist Nurse Nousha. Yes that’s three, count ’em, three red carpet facials in 24 hours.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana Debose

Ariana Debose/Instagram

Actress Ariana DeBose is getting ready for the Met Gala in style!

The West Side Story star shared a photo of a luxurious Moschino bathrobe to her Instagram story, writing “A moment in the making for quite some time.”

Ariana Debose

Ariana Debose/Instagram

DeBose also posted a picture of her hotel bathtub, writing “the calm before the storm,” tagging the Italian fashion house.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow/Instagram

Ahead of the festivities, model Winnie Harlow treated herself from head-to-toe.

The Cay Skin founder visited the Vanessa Marc Spa to indulge in a pink custom mask (applies to her face) and an enzyme mask (applied to the décolletage).

“LOL I look like I’m getting a mold made on my face,” she captioned a selfie of her in the “hilarious” mask on her Instagram story.

She also got a laser hair removal treatment. In a video shared on her Instagram story, Harlow is seen laughing and puffing as she went through the process. “I’m a punk when it comes to laser hair removal,” she joked.

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes/Instagram

For her pre-event facial, Riverdale star Camila Mendes visited famed esthetician Tracie Martyn.

The actress posted a selfie of herself receiving her facial in the Ruby Ray light-bed on her Instagram story. A relaxing emoji summed up her mood.

The esthetician later posted a picture of Mendes post-treatment writing, “That glow and snatched face after the Red Carpet Facial.”

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

After spending a day out in New York City with fiancé Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian got her glow on.

The Poosh Founder took to her Instagram stories to share her pre-Met Gala skincare routine. In the video, Kardashian is seen relaxing while esthetician Joanna Czech spritzes toner onto her face. “Facials with @joannaczechofficial make me happy” Kardahsian captioned the story.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk achieved her Met Gala glow with the help of esthetician Mimi Luzon, who is known for her gold facial treatments.

The model shared a photo of Luzon to her Instagram story, writing “My golden girl.”