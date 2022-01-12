Meryl Streep & Cate Blanchett Continue Record Streaks For SAG Film Noms – The Hamden Journal

Meryl Streep continues to be the most nominated feature performer at the Screen Actors Guild awards with a current total running count of 17 nominations after her ensemble recognition today in the Netflix Adam McKay comedy Don’t Look Up.

Overall, including TV noms, Streep counts 19 SAG nominations in her career including noms from such TV series as Big Little Lies (ensemble drama) in 2020 and a 2004 win for female lead actor in a TV movie/miniseries for HBO’s Angels in America.

Cate Blanchett isn’t far behind taking her SAG nom running total to second place among all feature performers from 14 to 16 today with a supporting female actor nomination for Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley and an ensemble feature cast nom too for Don’t Look Up. In total for her career, including SAG nom recognition from TV roles, Blanchett counts 17 SAG noms tying with Allison Janney’s overall count.

Among all performers, actor or actress in TV and film, Edie Falco counts the most SAG noms with 22 since the guild began handing out awards on an annual basis 28 years ago. Julia Louis Dreyfus counts the second most nominations at 21, Julianna Margulies now counts 20 after today’s ensemble drama TV series nom for The Morning Show, Alec Baldwins stands at 20, and Streep now 19 noms between TV and film.

Outside of her win for Angels in America, Streep won a second time at the SAGs for Female Lead Actor in a Film for Doubt, her only feature win. Blanchett won three times prior for Film Best Female Lead Actor (2014 for Blue Jasmine), Supporting Female Actor (2005 for The Aviator) and Ensemble Feature cast (2004 for Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King). In just feature SAG wins, Viola Davis and Renee Zellweger tie with four apiece.