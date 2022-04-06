Merrick Garland Is Latest Attendee Of Gridiron Dinner To Test Positive – The Hamden Journal

Attorney General Merrick Garland is the latest attendee of last week’s Gridiron Dinner to test positive for Covid-19, in what may be an outbreak at a D.C. A-list gathering that draws cabinet members, media personalities and Capitol Hill lawmakers.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who spoke at the event, and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) also have tested positive. According to The Washington Post, at least a half-dozen journalists also have tested positive, along with members of the White House and National Security Council staff.

The Justice Department said that Garland asked to be tested on Wednesday afternoon “after learning he may be exposed to the virus.”

The word of a potential Covid outbreak at the event has sent a number of attendees seeking Covid tests.

More to come.