Meredith Recounts “Very Difficult Six Months” To Nick, Gives Link Elevator Advice – The Hamden Journal

Season 19 of ABC’s hit Grey’s Anatomy is picking up six months after the events in the Season 18 finale. So says Scott Speedman’s Nick in the trailer for the new season. To which Ellen Pompeo replies, “It’s been a very difficult six months.”

As Nick and Meredith are picking up the pieces after their big falling-out in the finale, the class of new interns is settling in.

“Don’t kill anyone or drop anything inside a patient,” Levi, who tragically lost his first patient this past season, warns them.

Meredith has a different warning for Link as the show continues to give a wink to its origins.

In a likely nod to the Grey’s Anatomy pilot, which famously started with Meredith having a one-night stand with Patrick Dempsey’s Derek, the first Season 19 video released earlier this month revealed that one of the new residents (Adelaide Kane) also (possibly accidentally) sleeps with an an attending, Link (Chris Carmack).

In the new trailer, Link shares that with Meredith, who deadpans, “I’m in no position to judge you on this. I do recommend that you stay away from elevators.”

That of course is a reference to a Grey’s Anatomy staple. It was in a classic elevator scene from the show’s second episode when Meredith and Derek picked up where they had left off in their first hookup, and the rest is MerDer history.

The trailer also features Bailey (in street clothes and just visiting) but not Owen and Teddy, last seen fleeing out of the country in the Season 18 finale (There was a glimpse of them in the interns video.)

As previously reported, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence to eight episodes next season, the bulk at the start of the season, followed by a return for the finale. Five new additions are joining the cast as new interns, Harry Shum Jr., Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. Speedman will be recurring on the show this coming season after fulfilling his one-year series regular commitment.