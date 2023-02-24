Meredith Hagner To Lead ‘Girlshow’ From Sally Bradford McKenna At Hulu – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is developing Girlshow, from Sally Bradford McKenna (Son Of Zorn) and Ro Donnelly and Dakota Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures, with Search Party alumna Meredith Hagner attached to star. Boat Rocker, which has a stake in TeaTime, produces through its first-look deal with the production company.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the project, described as a dark comedy, which will be written and executive produced by McKenna.

Donnelly and Johnson executive produce for TeaTime, along with Oly Obst for 3 Arts.

Hagner is known for her role as Portia Davenport on all five seasons of Search Party. She most recently voiced Mora in Disenchantment and will next be seen starring in Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey. Hagner is repped by UTA, Suskin/Karshan Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.

McKenna began her writing career on Will and Grace and went on to serve as co-executive producer on Don’t Trust the B—-in Apartment 23, The Goldbergs and The Grinder. She served as executive producer and showrunner on hybrid live-action/animated comedy Son Of Zorn, which aired for one season on Fox. She also recently served as co-executive producer on Ghosted and consulting producer on Reboot.