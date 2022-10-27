Merck Stock Jumps; Keytruda Drives Q3 Profit Beat, Forecast Boost

Merck & Co.  (MRK)  posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year profit guidance for a second time, thanks in part to impressive sales of its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda.

Merck said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $1.85 per share, up 5.7% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.71 per share. Group revenues, Merck said, rose 13.8% to $14.96 billion, against the $14.1 billion tally forecast by analysts that cover the pharma giant.