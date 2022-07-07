Merck Is Now in Advanced Talks to Buy Cancer Biotech Seagen for $40 Billion

Text size





New Jersey-based Merck has a market value of more than $234 billion.

Merck & Co



is in advanced talks to buy

Seagen



in a deal that could value the cancer biotech at $40 billion or more, according to a report Wednesday.

The two companies are discussing a price for Seagen (ticker: SGEN) above $200-a-share, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, and are looking to agree a deal on or ahead of Merck’s quarterly earnings on July 28. It said there’s no guarantee that the two sides will reach a deal.