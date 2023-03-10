Merchant Marine Academy rescinds COVID vax mandate

WASHINGTON – The US Merchant Marine Academy canceled its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Friday – two days after The Post broke the story of its ongoing denial of all exemption requests from potential midshipmen.

“As of March 10, 2023, [USMMA] has rescinded the requirement that midshipmen be vaccinated against COVID-19,” a US Maritime Administration spokesperson told The Post.

“Applicants for the Class of 2027 will be admitted without regard to their COVID-19 vaccination status.”

While all Defense Department military academies lifted their vaccine mandates in January after congressional Republicans demanded the Pentagon end the requirement as part of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the USMMA was not covered by that action since it is administered by the Maritime Administration, which falls under the Department of Transportation.

It also came after Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) sent a Tuesday letter to the Kings Point academy’s superintendent demanding the USMMA rescind its “blanket denial,” claiming it was unconstitutional.





“I’m glad the USMMA dropped the mandate three days after my inquiry, but they should’ve gotten rid of it a long time ago and their prohibition on religious exemptions was completely out of bounds,” Banks told The Post on Friday.

“House Republicans will continue to use our majority to ensure that federal institutions end their arbitrary and harmful COVID policies.”

The Maritime Administration spokesman attributed the end of USMMA’s policy, which has been in effect since Oct. 20, 2021, in part to the influence of the Pentagon’s mandate cancellation.





“The USMMA implemented the COVID-19 vaccine requirement as a measure to help protect the health and safety of our Midshipmen on campus and while at sea,” the spokesperson said.

“In light of the Department of Defense’s vaccine mandate rescission, and the availability of Sea Year training billets for unvaccinated Midshipmen on vessels, we reevaluated the need for the COVID vaccination.”

The academy offers bachelor degrees focusing on “national security, marine transportation and economic needs” and trains midshipmen to become licensed Merchant Marine officers and commissioned military officers after graduation.





As part of their curriculum, midshipmen participate in “Sea Year,” when they sail on commercial or military vessels to ports around the world “to acquire hands-on, real-world [working] experiences,” according to the academy’s website.

While unvaccinated midshipmen may now attend the academy, the spokesperson said their vaccination status still “may impact a Midshipman’s ability to train on a vessel if a COVID vaccine is required.”

“Commercial carriers’ COVID-19 vaccination policies vary and their policies,” they added.

“The USMMA will continually monitor carrier policies and alert a midshipman if their COVID-19 vaccination status will impact whether they can embark on a commercial vessel.”