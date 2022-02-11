Mercedes Losoya was forced to put feces in her mouth, cops say

A horribly tortured 5-year-old Texas girl who died earlier this week had been forced to put dog feces and urine-soaked socks in her mouth, police say.

Mercedes Losoya was pronounced dead at San Antonio’s Southwest General Hospital on Monday after cops said she suffered weeks of extreme physical abuse, Fox 29 reported.

Her mother, Katrina Mendoza, 22, and her mom’s boyfriend, Jose Ruiz, 25, were both arrested and charged Thursday with injury to a child.

Mercedes Losoya was allegedly tortured by her mother’s boyfriend, Jose Ruiz. Facebook

Both Katrina Mendoza and Jose Ruiz were arrested and charged with injury to a child. San Antonio Police Department

Police said the charges may be upgraded pending further investigation in the wake of the little girl’s death.

According to the arrest affidavit, Mercedes was missing chunks of her hair and several toenails and covered in bruises and cuts when she was brought in to the hospital by her mother.

Ruiz allegedly forced Mercedes to put dog feces in her mouth. Facebook

Her mom later told police that her boyfriend had been abusing Mercedes for three weeks after she asked him to help discipline her daughter, officials said.

She told officers that Ruiz forced Mercedes to put dog feces in her mouth as he screamed at her, authorities said.

On another occasion, she said Ruiz put a sock soaked in urine into the girl’s mouth — and then pulled it out so aggressively that two of teeth came out, officials said.

Mendoza also alleged that Ruiz repeatedly struck her daughter with belts and his hands, which were covered in rings.

Ruiz told police that Mendoza was the one who dished out the horrific abuse, authorities said.

He claimed he only slapped the little girl “on the ass” and accused the victim’s 6-year-old sister of pulling out her hair, they said.

Mercedes’ sister was interviewed by police separately and gave statements that were consistent with that of her mom, police said.