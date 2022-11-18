Mercedes Draws a Secret Weapon Against Tesla

Mercedes-Benz knows it has to act fast, if the legacy carmaker doesn’t want to be knocked out of the crucial electric vehicle market.

The German brand is battling Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report, which came to beat it at home. Indeed, the group of the charismatic Elon Musk inflicted a crushing defeat last month on the German manufacturer and his compatriots, by selling more electric cars in the German market.

Tesla recorded 38,458 new registrations between January and September, data from the Germany Federal Motor Vehicle Office (KBA) show. This is an increase of 48% compared to the same period in 2021. 