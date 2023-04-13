‘Mentally, You Can’t Deal’ (Exclusive)

The actor’s chiropractic sports physician tells PEOPLE he is an “extremely unique and rare person” with “drive and determination” in recovery

Jeremy Renner has powered through unbelievable pain in the course of his remarkable recovery.

Christopher Vincent is a chiropractic sports physician and trainer who has worked with Renner on and off since 2011. In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, Vincent details the 52-year-old’s road to recovery and the measures they’re using to get him back to full health.

Renner suffered more than 30 broken bones and required multiple surgeries after he was run over by a 7-ton snowplow in the Jan. 1 accident. In his first weeks after the accident, Renner’s pain was “excruciating,” says Vincent. “I mean, it’s bad enough with one of those traumas. The fracture through his tibia was so severe that that alone … mentally you can’t deal with that much pain.”

“When you’ve got 30 of those, your body is just sending pain signals to your brain from every part of your body. You can’t override them,” Vincent continues. “You’re mentally just trying to quiet them down. It’s happening 24 hours a day, so it’s not like he gets a reprieve when he’s sleeping. It doesn’t sleep, so it’s affecting your sleep, and that lack of sleep is affecting your recovery.”

Vincent says he and a team of professionals have been trying to support Renner’s recovery “in all ways,” including in an anti-inflammatory diet and supplements that help reduce inflammation and those “pain signals getting to his brain.”

As he began to recover, Renner was “meditating and just trying to calm himself to override this. … As he’s in bed, we’re moving his shoulders, moving his hips, moving his limbs. Just trying to fire off some of those signals and keep the joints from freezing up, keep him moving.”

With Renner determined to get back on his feet, Vincent called in favors to get equipment like an antigravity treadmill and turned Renner’s home “into a full rehab center. We just started shipping things to his house. His mother was there going, ‘What’s this box? What is this machine?’ I’m like, ‘Just put it in the living room. We’ll use it later.’ “

In recent weeks, Renner has been pedaling on an exercise bike and using the Boost Treadmill, developed by a NASA scientist, to walk without putting all of his weight on his limbs.

Renner can now walk with the help of a cane, and recently went with his family to an amusement park, where he got around in a motorized scooter. He did a little dance while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past Monday, then on Tuesday, Renner attended the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations, surrounded by loved ones on the red carpet.

Vincent says Renner’s resilience in the three months since the near-fatal accident is a rarity.

“He’s an extremely unique and rare person. I’ve worked with hundreds and thousands of athletes, celebrities, regular people, and it’s really a special personality that has that drive and determination,” he says, adding that he’s confident Renner will “get through it to where you are back stronger than you were before the accident.”

Renner’s close friend and Rennervations executive producer Rory Millikin also spoke to PEOPLE, echoing that the actor “carries this burden very heroically” and that his “mood is inspirational.”

“He’s a very passionate person. His mood is great. It’s strengthened by family and friends, who have been wonderful,” says Millikin. “You hear this, it sounds cheesy, thanks for all the support from fans, but it actually had a huge impact on him. He was reading through them all, and he actually spent the time reading a lot of these things and it gave him a lot of strength.”

Rennervations is now streaming on Disney+.

