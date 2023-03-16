Men’s Final Four predictions, Chris Beard hired by Ole Miss & Syracuse’s Brent Axe saga

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger give their men’s March Madness Final Four predictions along with reacting to the firing of Syracuse’s Brent Axe on today’s episode.

Longtime Syracuse radio host Brent Axe was fired on Monday for his “negative comments” on the Syracuse Orange basketball program. The guys give their opinions on Axe’s firing, which they find curious considering former Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim’s affiliation with the network.

In other basketball news, the Ole Miss Rebels have found their newest head basketball coach in Chris Beard, a move which leaves Texas fans baffled after the former Longhorns coach was fired earlier in the year for domestic violence charges, which have since been dropped. Beard’s hiring leaves the guys exhausted with the hypocrisy of college athletic departments feigning an interest in morality, with this latest hiring shedding light on the pattern of reputation-cleaning at secondary schools.

Before getting to the show’s official picks for March Madness, Dan gives his betting tactic for the tournament’s first round. Then, the guys predict who makes it out of the East, West, South & Midwest regionals.

2:15 Radio host Brent Axe was fired for being too negative

21:52 Chris Beard is being hired by Ole Miss

40:30 Dan’s betting method for March Madness

46:00 Which teams will make the final four?

