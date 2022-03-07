The Hamden Journal

Men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament bracket finalized

The Associated Press

No. 20 Illinois beats No. 24 Iowa for share of Big Ten title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) No. 20 Illinois locked up a share of the Big Ten regular-season title when Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead a 74-72 win over No. 24 Iowa Sunday night. The Fighting Illini’s hopes for a conference crown were kept alive when Nebraska upset No. 10 Wisconsin earlier Sunday. ”Five years ago, I was wondering if we’d ever get out of the Wednesday game (of the Big Ten tournament),” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.