Menorah found in rubble of Ukraine synagogue lit for Hanukkah

These lights won’t go out easily.

A “miracle” menorah was recovered this month in the rubble of a destroyed synagogue in Mariupol, Ukraine – and has been lit throughout Hanukkah by an Eastern Orthodox Christian landlord who refused to let the tradition flicker out.

The 5-foot-tall iron menorah has been a staple at the synagogue for a decade after it was donated by a community member. But congregants gave up hope for its recovery when the house of worship was destroyed in Russian bombings this spring.

In mid-December, shortly before Hanukkah, Andrey Zhrenko, the landlord of the building made an enlightening find.

“I very honestly believe that it’s a miracle and I acted in the way that I felt I had to. I didn’t think all that much about it. I felt it was an important thing to do,” Zhrenko, 53, told The Post.

Zhrenko said he was compelled to save the menorah, which he feared would surely be pilfered by looters for scrap metal.

So he spirited the holiday candelabrum to his father-in-law’s house just outside Mariupol where he has been lighting it every night.

“The menorah had survived and waited so long practically for me and after all this time, I felt I couldn’t just leave it there,” Zhrenko said.

The only rabbi of Mariupol, Mendel Cohen — now living in Beersheba, Israel — said he had encouraged the menorah lighting after being contacted by Zhrenko and had been assisting him on the proper holiday protocols

“The people of my community, most of them lost everything. They lost everything and all of a sudden we get this picture from Mariupol and the menorah survived and it was like a sign from heaven,” Cohen said.

“[Andrey] told me when he found the menorah he burst into tears. He couldn’t believe it. The whole building collapsed. There was such a fire, that even the metal melted. The Menorah is made of metal. Not only did the menorah survive but it kept the form. It was like its was before,” Cohen said.

Mariupol, a coastal city off the sea of Azov, once boasted a community of at least 1,500 Jews. The metropolis in the heart of Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province has been ravaged in Russia’s war on the country. Today it remains under Russian occupation, and the Jewish community has shrunk to about 100.

The Mariupol synagogue — the only one in the city — was operated by Chabad, a Hasidic Jewish movement whose influential deceased leader, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, hails from Ukraine and lived in Brooklyn.

Cohen who spent 18 years living in Mariupol, said he remains in touch with members of the community there and arranges for food, medicine and aid to to be sent when he can. He hopes one day to be able to return.

“We miss Mariupol and I would love to go back there, but we have to wait for the proper time to come,” he said.