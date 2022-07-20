Mena Suvari & Greyston Holt To Star ‘House Of Chains’ Lifetime Movie – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Mena Suvari (American Woman) and Greyston Holt (The Night Agent) have been cast as the leads in House Of Chains, Lifetime’s new original movie set to debut this fall.

House of Chains, greenlighted by Lifetime as part of its Ripped from the Headlines slate, is inspired by the disturbing true story of a troubled married couple who imprisoned their six children within their home due to an intense religious ideology. It tells the story of a seemingly normal, suburban family whose dark secrets remained hidden for years. Following their own set of strict religious beliefs, parents Laura (Suvari) and Tye (Holt) keep their children separated from the outside world. As the children grow older and begin to ask questions, Laura and Tye become increasingly authoritarian, leading them down a path of child abuse, neglect and imprisonment. In order to keep their younger siblings safe and to free themselves from their parents the older children band together and risk an escape to alert authorities and save their family.

​​Cast also includes Natalie Jane, Carina London Battrick, Callum McAllister, Aias Dalman, Mady Kane, Isla Grimes, Owen Irvin McCullough, Hudson Wurster, Joey Carson and Grayson Taylor-Day playing the children at various ages.

House of Chains is executive produced by Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment in association with executive producers Arnie Zipursky and Bonnie Zipursky at Neshama Entertainment. Adam Shepard (MVE) serves as co-executive Producer. Stephen Tolkin writes and directs.