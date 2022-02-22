Men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crimes

The three white men who chased down and murdered black jogger Ahmaud Arbery were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were already sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder in January in a Georgia court.

The federal jury of eight white people, three black people and one Latino person deliberated on the hate-crime charges for less than a day.

The case was handed over to the jury Monday afternoon after a weeklong trial in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Ga., where prosecutors argued the three convicted killers clearly harbored racist beliefs, using previous racist text messages and social-media posts as proof.

Witnesses told the court they heard the three men make racist remarks and go on tirades.

Wednesday will mark the two-year anniversary since Arbery was killed.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed on February 23, 2020. Family handout

The jury announced the hate-crime verdict in Brunswick, Georgia. Reuters

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.