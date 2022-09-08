Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say

A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against people in the community and events in the city of Memphis, police said.

According to Memphis Police (MPD), the two men are between 18 and 21 and made specific threats to events occurring in the city of Memphis. They also made posts threatening individual people, police said.

Police did not say which events the men made the threats against, but that the two men did post these threats on social media.

Memphis Police said the two men pictured here made threats towards community members and events in the city of Memphis. If you see them, call 901-528-CASH.

If you know who these men are, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2278.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

