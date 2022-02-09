Memphis guard Earl Timberlake called Wednesday’s matchup with Tulane a “get-back game” for the Tigers.

In other words, it’s a rematch between the two teams who previously met on Dec. 29 in New Orleans. The Green Wave (10-10, 7-4 AAC) won that game 85-84, making today’s 7 p.m. (ESPN+) contest a revenge game for the Tigers (12-8, 6-4).

It’s also a chance for Memphis to move into a tie for third place in the AAC standings. A win would put Penny Hardaway’s team and Tulane in a tie for third place, behind SMU and leader Houston.

For continuous updates before, during and after today’s game, follow along with the feed below.

Scouting report, score prediction: Memphis Tigers men’s basketball vs. Tulane

Memphis men’s basketball: How Rodney Hamilton prepared to step up for Tigers when Rasheed Wallace left

Tigers Basketball newsletter: Even though DeAndre Williams may not be perfect, Memphis thinks he’s a perfect fit

A Twitter List by munzly

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis men’s basketball vs. Tulane Green Wave: Live updates, score