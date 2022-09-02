Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher abducted during early morning jog

A Tennessee school teacher is missing after she was forcibly abducted during an early morning jog Friday, police say.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was running on Central Avenue in Memphis at 4:30 a.m. when she was forced into a dark-colored SUV, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Fletcher was wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts at the time, police said. She is 5’6″ and 137 pounds, has brown hair, and has green eyes.

Police released a grainy photo of an SUV sought in the kidnapping but said they had no evidence as to which way it traveled.

Fletcher’s phone was found abandoned in the area, Memphis news station WREG reported.

“We don’t know what’s going on, but everybody is desperately looking for her and the police here are on it,” Hart Robinson, a friend of Fletcher’s, told the station. “You can see there is a lot of activity, so if you know anything or saw anything early this morning, we just ask that you come forward.”

A photo of Memphis school teacher Eliza Fletcher. AP