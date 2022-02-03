Memphis residents try to stay warm through ice-induced power outages

Storyful

Tennessee ‘River Man’ Narrates Icy Memphis Weather During Winter Storm

A huge winter storm, spanning from Maine to Texas, swept through Tennessee on Thursday, February 3, bringing snow, ice, and freezing rain.This footage, filmed by Dennis Jones, shows ice-covered branches and broken tree limbs in his neighborhood in Bartlett, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Memphis. “Here at my place, I got icy trees … oh. Look at all the limbs falling down. Wow,” Jones says in the video, as he surveys the scene.The National Weather Service said on Thursday afternoon that strong winds and freezing rain may cause more trees to snap. They encouraged people to stay home as officials reported vehicle crashes on local icy roads. Credit: Dennis Jones via Storyful