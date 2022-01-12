Memphis’ Ja Morant denies high-five to kid in Steph Curry Warriors jersey

For the second time this week, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies issued a remarkable rejection.

This particular one wasn’t even on the court.

Two nights removed from his epic, two-handed “catch” block on Sunday, Morant and the Grizzlies defeated the first-place Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, 116-108 for their 10th straight victory.

The third-year guard and former No. 2 overall pick finished with 29 points – five in the final minute, including a left-handed layup that also drew a foul with 28.9 seconds left that put the Grizzlies up five.

While celebrating, Morant sauntered into the adulating stands, where two children in Warriors gear extended their hands for high-fives.

Morant simply stared at the young kid’s outstretched arm. He returned to the court for his foul shot and the remainder of the contest. Asked about the diss afterward, Morant joking called the kid “disrespectful” for wearing a Warriors jersey.

“He looked like he wanted to cheer, but he had that jersey on,” Morant said. “I apologize to him. But in that moment, bro, take the jersey off and then dap me up.”

Morant said that if the young man can be identified, he’ll send him a No. 12 Morant jersey.

On Twitter early Wednesday, Morant wrote that he was “too (locked in)” and “on another level” when it came to saluting fans in non-Grizzlies jerseys. Apparently age is not a consideration.

This isn’t the first time Morant has noticed opposing jerseys among the crowd inside FedEx Arena. After beating the Lakers two weeks ago, he said: “Even better to send all those yellow, gold, whatever color jerseys you wanna call, home sad. You can take that back to LA.”

Memphis is fourth in the Western Conference, only 3.5 games back of first-place Phoenix, with Morant averaging 24.9 points per game.

