Memphis Grizzlies to sit Morant, Adams, Jackson, Brooks in 2021-22 season finale

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that they will sit several key players in theirs and the Boston Celtics’ final game of the 2021-22 NBA season, which in turn will allow the Celtics to choose their seeding destiny heading into the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.

Memphis announced that Steven Adams (ankle soreness), Dillon Brooks (hip soreness), Jaren Jackson, Jr. (thigh soreness), Tyus Jones (hand soreness), Ja Morant (knee soreness), Tyrell Terry (foot soreness), and Killian Tillie (knee soreness) all are out for Sunday night’s season-ending contest, with Desmond Bane (foot soreness) and Brandon Clarke (thigh contusion) listed as questionable.

With the Milwaukee Bucks playing the Cleveland Cavaliers without several key players of their own out to rest before the postseason, the Celtics may be in a position to rest players themselves if dropping to a lower seed seems more desirable — or to play good players and seize the second seed for themselves.

