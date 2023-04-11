Memphis Grizzlies provide details on why Steven Adams hasn’t been cleared for NBA playoffs

The Steven Adams injury and timeline has left fans searching for answers.

A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that Adams is “unlikely to return” for the NBA playoffs. This came a week after Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins noted that Adams was beginning a reevaluation period where the team hoped he’d be able to return soon.

The Grizzlies practiced on Tuesday. Adams was at practice shooting free throws

“It’s pretty confirmed he’s most likely out for the playoffs,” Jenkins said. “We don’t have definitive words on what the next steps are. It’s been an ongoing process the last couple of weeks. I think there’s more dialogue still this week with doctors involved. We want to make sure Steven’s in a good place.”

Adams initially sprained his right PCL in January. He was expected to return in early March, but he needed a stem-cell injection that sidelined him another four weeks.

That lined Adams up for a potential reevaluation at the end of the regular season. When the Grizzlies signed Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a standard contract, it felt like an indicator of Adams’ playoff status and the lack of frontcourt depth, but the Grizzlies didn’t issue an official update.

“We thought we were making headway with the process and all that, but each evaluation we had with the doctors kind of revealed it’s not progressing like we need it to. … No setbacks, no reinjuries, it was just not progressing to a level. Obviously some unfortunate news, but that’s why we’re going to try to do everything possible to try to get the best decision possible for him,” Jenkins said.

The Grizzlies haven’t ruled out surgery as an option for Adams. Jenkins said that everything remains on the table.

Xavier Tillman Sr., Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama are expected to get the bulk of minutes at power forward and center. Aldama didn’t play in the final two regular season games due to left elbow soreness, but Jenkins called it precautionary.

Aldama was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and wore a compression sleeve on his left arm.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Steven Adams: Memphis Grizzlies give injury report for NBA playoffs