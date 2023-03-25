Memphis basketball statement after Jamirah Shutes punches Elissa Brett in WNIT handshake line

Memphis’ athletic department issued a statement Friday following the Tigers’ season-ending loss at Bowling Green where leading scorer Jamirah Shutes struck Bowling Green’s Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line.

The Tigers lost 73-60 in the WNIT Super 16 round Thursday.

“The incident that occurred following Thursday’s women’s basketball game was extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes,” the statement read. “Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process. To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete.”

The Bowling Green university police department is handling the incident, according to a statement from Bowling Green’s athletic department.

During the handshake line, Shutes stopped to say something to Brett. The two exchanged words and when Brett walked away, Shutes reached out and struck her in the head. Brett was on the ground for a few moments before being helped up and walking off the court on her own power.

Memphis won 22 games this season under second-year coach Katrina Merriweather, the most since winning 25 games in 2011-12. Bowling Green’s next game is Monday hosting Florida in the WNIT Great 8.

