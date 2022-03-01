Mar. 1—Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s 2022 Niagara Cup Classic golf tournament is set for make its return on Monday, Aug. 15 at both the Niagara Falls Country Club and Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course.

Memorial welcomes back Michael Cardamone, D.C. of Cardamone Chiropractic and David DeMizio of Copier Fax Business Technologies as co-chairs of this year’s tournament.

Celebrating its 31st year, the 2022 tournament will benefit Memorial’s $2.4 million campaign to acquire a 3T Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit, to be housed in a newly built center on Memorial’s 10th street campus.

The MRI Imaging Center of Niagara will provide patients across the region with access to higher quality scans and a faster diagnosis. An essential component of population health, MRI scanning provides early detection of cancers and other diseases at treatable stages. Without accurate and specific diagnoses from imaging, patients will not have the appropriate treatment and health disparity gaps widen.

For sponsorship opportunities or to secure your spot, please visit nfmmc.org/golf or call 716-278-4604.