Memorial Tournament announces commitment of five golfers

Bo Hoag tees off on the 2nd hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The Memorial Tournament announced the commitments of five golfers Tuesday, including Ohio State alum Bo Hoag and nine-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Reed.

Hoag was born in Columbus and graduated from OSU in 2011. One of his best finishes last year came at the Memorial, where he ended up 13th.

Reed’s most recent victory was at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2021, but he does have one second-place finish this season at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October.

Patrick Reed hits out of a bunker on the 9th green during the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on Thursday, July 16, 2020. [Adam Cairns/Dispatch]

Joining Reed and Hoag as additions to the field for this year’s Memorial Tournament were Max Homa, Joaquín Niemann and Shane Lowry.

Lowry has won two PGA Tour events and finished sixth at last year’s Memorial.

One week ago, Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar shared their intention to play at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 2-5.

