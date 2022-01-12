Memoir by Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle details his cheating, drugs

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife plans to break her silence about how his cheating and substance abuse destroyed their marriage in a new memoir that’s set for release during the lead-up to November’s critical mid-term elections.

Kathleen Buhle’s “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing” is described by its publisher as a “page-turning and heartbreaking” account of “why she kept so much hidden — from her daughters and herself — for so many years.”

“When my marriage ended, I felt like I’d lost my sense of who I was,” Buhle told People magazine, which on Wednesday was first to report on the book.

“Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity and divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels.

“But what I also realized through those crushing experiences is that I needed to find a way to stand on my own.”

Buhle also said that writing the book “has been incredibly healing” and that she hoped “it will be meaningful to those who have been through addiction or divorce, and especially to women who have felt like their entire identity was tied to their spouse.”

Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle divorced in 2017 after a 24-year marriage. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

The announcement of Buhle’s memoir came the same day that the approval rating for Biden’s dad, President Joe Biden, sank to just 33 percent in a poll released by Quinnipiac University.

On its website, The Crown Publishing Group said it plans to release the $27 hardcover version on June 14, less than five months before the elections that could shift the narrow balance of power in both the House and Senate from Democrats to Republicans.

Buhle, 53, and Hunter Biden, 51, were married for 24 years before divorcing in 2017, and they share three grown daughters, Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy.

An image from Hunter Biden’s laptop shows him with his brother Beau’s widow Hallie in Arizona in 2016.

Last year, Hunter Biden released his own memoir, “Beautiful Things,” in which he detailed a crack addiction that had him smoking the drug “every 15 minutes” and how he was once “so desperate for a drink that I couldn’t make the one-block walk between a liquor store and my apartment without uncapping the bottle to take a swig.”

He also wrote that Buhle learned of his notorious affair with brother Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, when she found texts messages between them on an old iPad, saying, “That gave her the gift of justification: I was the sicko sleeping with my brother’s wife.”

Kathleen Buhle hopes to share her “crushing experiences” with Hunter Biden to women deeply tied to their husbands. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Hunter Biden is notoriously known for his troubling drug habits. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Page Six exclusively revealed that sordid relationship in March 2017, less than two years after Beau Biden, Delaware’s attorney general, died of brain cancer — and informed Joe Biden about the affair by asking him for a comment.

In his memoir, Hunter Biden claimed to have “no recollection” of sex with the Arkansas woman who successfully sued him for paternity and support of her child — and who Page Six exclusively revealed was working as a stripper in Washington, DC, around the time she got pregnant.

Hunter Biden has since fathered a fifth child, a son named Beau, with wife Melissa Cohen, who he married just six days after they started dating.