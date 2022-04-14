Member of ISIS ‘Beatles’ guilty of taking part in beheadings

​A federal jury in Virginia convicted ​​El Shafee Elsheikh, one of a group of UK-born ISIS terorrists known as “The Beatles,” in the killing of four Americans Thursday.

Elsheikh was convicted by a federal jury in Virginia. Bill Hennessy via Reuters

Elsheikh now faces a possible penalty of up to life in prison.

Prosecutors said he was involved in the deaths of journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, as well as aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig. ​

Foley was beheaded in 2014. AP Photo/freejamesfoley.org, Nicole Tung, File

Mueller was held captive by ISIS for over a year. AP Photo/The Daily Courier, Matt Hinshaw, File

He and the others in the group ​that operated in Iraq and Syria ​were indicted on four counts of hostage taking resulting in death; conspiracy to murder United States citizens outside of the United States; conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists — hostage taking and murder — resulting in death; and conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in death.

Sotloff was another American journalist killed in 2014. EPA