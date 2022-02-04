‘Melrose Place’ Actor Morgan Stevens’ Cause of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, who appeared on the ’80s TV series “Fame” and ’90s hit “Melrose Place,” passed away of heart disease, according to the report by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office. The case report lists “arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease,’ which is also known as “hardening of the arteries” according to the Mayo Clinic, as his sole cause of death.

Stevens, who was 70, was found in his home on Jan. 26 after a concerned neighbor asked police to do a wellness check.

“The decedent was pronounced dead on 1/26/2022 at 10:41 hours in a residence in the 6200 block of Banner Avenue in Los Angeles. He was examined on Jan. 27,” the Coroner’s Office told TheWrap on Thursday.

According to TMZ, who first reported the story, authorities found him in his kitchen and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stevens played Nick Diamond on “Melrose Place” and teacher David Reardon on “Fame.” He was also a regular on the 1987-1988 series “A Year in the Life,” starring Richard Kiley. His other TV appearances include “The Waltons,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “Murder One.” His last on-screen role was in a 1999 episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

He was born in 1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee.