Melissa Joan Hart says she helped students escape school shooting

Melissa Joan Hart, pictured in 2019, posted an emotional account of how Monday’s school shooting in Nashville affected her family. (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Melissa Joan Hart shared her close encounter with victims of the Nashville elementary school shooting, which left seven dead, including the shooter, on Monday.

“My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today,” the actress best known for her childhood roles in Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch said in a video posted to social media. “We moved here from Connecticut, where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity.”

Hart and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, have three sons: Mason, 17; Braydon 15; and 10-year-old Tucker.

“Luckily, we are all OK, but… my husband and I were on our way to school for conferences and — luckily our kids weren’t in today — and we helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school, so we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there. And we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

The actress’s voice broke as she teared up.

“I don’t know what to say anymore,” Hart said. “It is just… enough is enough. And just pray, pray for the families.”

She noted in the caption that while she had filmed her video on Monday following the shooting, she didn’t feel comfortable sharing until Tuesday. It was, she explained, just “too raw” to share then.

Melissa Joan Hart and husband Mark Wilkerson bring their sons to the premiere of Disney’s “Ralph Breaks The Internet” in Hollywood on Nov. 5, 2018. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Hart promised that she would be taking action, and she’s done so before. Back in 2016, she joined other parents, including actress Julianne Moore in a protest in favor of gun control on New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

She told Glamour magazine in December 2020 that her family had planned to live a laid-back lifestyle in the Tennessee capital.

“Nashville is the closest to a city we’ve been in in a long time,” she said. “We really like to be out in the outskirts. The kids like to be out in the woods and climbing trees and catching frogs. I grew up that way, so I want them to as well.”

In addition to Hart, Music City is home to Mickey Guyton, Sheryl Crow and many other familiar names, who’ve also had something to say about the upsetting event.