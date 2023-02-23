Melissa Joan Hart says she and Ryan Reynolds had a ‘little thing’ while shooting ‘Sabrina’ movie in the 1990s

Melissa Joan Hart says she and ‘Sabrina’ movie costar Ryan Reynolds had a ‘little thing’ for each other.J. Countess/Getty Image, Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart discussed her fling with Ryan Reynolds on the “Hey Dude… The 90s Called!” podcast.

She said the two actors “had a little thing” while filming “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” in 1996.

Hart previously said Reynolds “would have been a great boyfriend” but she was dating someone else.

Melissa Joan Hart said that she and Ryan Reynolds “had a little thing” in the 1990s when they were both teen actors.

Appearing on the “Hey Dude… The 90s Called!” podcast on Monday, the former teen star reflected on some of her earliest relationships.

Hart said that she dated her “Clarissa Explains It All” costar Chris William Martin before developing feelings for Reynolds when she was filming the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” movie that was released in 1996.

“I dated Corky,” she said of Martin, before adding: “And then kind of had a little thing with Ryan.”

“I worked with Ryan Reynolds on the ‘Sabrina’ movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it,” she recalled.

In the movie, Hart played the titular role while the “Deadpool” star portrayed her love interest, Seth. The success of the movie launched the ABC/WB series of the same name that ran for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003.

The “Melissa & Joey” star previously explained why her flirtation with Reynolds never went anywhere.

Appearing on the Australian morning show “Studio 10” in 2017, Hart said that while she was “smitten” with her costar, she had a boyfriend at the time.

“He was adorable,” Hart said of the actor who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2010. “He was a really, really nice guy — probably would have been a great boyfriend — and I didn’t end up with the other guy. Maybe I should have taken a chance!”

Ryan Reynolds and Melissa Joan Hart during MTV’s 10th Annual Rock ‘n Jock Baseball Game in Los Angeles, California, United States.Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In a separate interview with Chelsea Handler on “Chelsea Lately” in 2013, Hart also said that she thought Reynolds was too young for her, but that didn’t stop them from having a makeout session in his car during the movie shoot.

“He was 17 and I was, like, 19. I was like, ‘You’re too young for me,” Hart said. “So, I stopped his car … and I wasn’t sure; am I gonna get mad at him? I wasn’t sure, so I just grabbed him and started kissing him.”

She added that the actor, who went on to date the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Sandra Bullock, and Charlize Theron, won her affection by gifting her a Beluga watch.

“You get a piece of jewelry like that, you gotta make out with the guy,” Hart joked.

Hart, 46, married Course of Nature’s Mark Wilkerson, 46, the same year that she wrapped filming the “Sabrina” television series. With the rock band frontman, she shares three sons: Mason, 17, Braden, 14, and Tucker, 10.

Reynolds, meanwhile, has settled down with “Gossip Girl” star Blake Lively. The two tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to children: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and a newborn baby who they have not revealed the name of yet.

