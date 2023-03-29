Melissa Joan Hart describes helping kids ‘trying to escape’ Nashville shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart revealed she helped guide kindergartners to safety following a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn.

Three 9-year-olds and three staff members were killed at the Covenant School when a former student unleashed a deadly rampage.

The “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” actress, who lives in Nashville, shared her heartbreaking experience in an Instagram video Tuesday, saying her children attend school “right next to” where the massacre took place.

“We moved here from Connecticut where we were in school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity,” the 46-year-old told her 1.7 million followers. “Luckily we are all okay.”

Hart said she and her husband Mark Wilkerson — with whom she shares sons Mason, 17, Braden, 15, and Tucker, 10 — stopped at nothing to help little children who “were trying to escape.”

“My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences. Luckily our kids weren’t in today,” Hart explained, fighting back tears.

“We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway. They were climbing out of the woods, they were trying to escape a shooter situation at their school. So we helped these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there.”

“We helped a mom reunite with her children and I just … I don’t know what to say. Enough is enough. Just pray, pray for the families,” the “Melissa & Joey” star added.

"Prayers today, Action tomorrow," she captioned the minute-long clip. "This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story."





The actress said she and her husband “helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway.” Instagram/@melissajoanhart





Students getting evacuated from the school after the shooting. AP





A mourner pays tribute to the six victims of Monday’s school massacre. AP

Police said 28-year-old Audrey Hale entered the Christian academy Monday morning with two assault rifles and a handgun before opening fire.

Hale, a former student at the school, gunned down the six victims before being fatally shot by police at 10:27 a.m. — 14 minutes after authorities received a call about an active shooter.

The six victims of the massacre were identified Monday, with the three slain students named Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9.

The three staff members killed were substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and custodian Mike Hill, both 61, and school headmaster Katherine Koonce, 60.