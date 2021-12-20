Melinda French Gates Sells Large Chunk of Canadian National Railway Stock

Text size





Melinda French Gates.

Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images





Melinda French Gates

sold a large chunk of her investment in





Canadian National Railway

,

and although she still has a substantial investment in the railway, her ownership level is now below a regulatory reporting threshold.

French Gates sold 3.7 million Canadian National (ticker: CNI) shares from Dec. 9-16 for $467 million, an average price per share of $127.84. According to a regulatory form filed by Cascade Investment, the vehicle of her former husband,





Microsoft



(MSFT) co-founder

Bill Gates,

French Gates now owns 20 million shares, and another 13 million shares through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, where she serves as a trustee.