Melania Trump was ‘so offended’ Anna Wintour didn’t reach out before a 2016 Trump Tower visit that she ignored her, a new book says

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, and Anna Wintour at a book launch for André Leon Talley.Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Melania Trump was offended Anna Wintour didn’t contact her before visiting Donald, a new book says.

Amy Odell’s “Anna: The Biography” claims Melania was annoyed by Wintour’s snub and didn’t greet her.

Wintour backed Hillary Clinton for the 2016 presidency but reached out to Donald after his victory.

Melania Trump was offended Anna Wintour didn’t inform her she was coming to visit Donald Trump after his 2016 presidential victory so she ignored the magazine editor, a new biography says.

In “Anna: The Biography,” which was published on May 3, fashion journalist Amy Odell spoke to Melania’s then-friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who said the former American first lady was “so offended” by the snub that she “didn’t even say hello” when Wintour arrived at Trump Tower.

According to Wolkoff, Melania hadn’t heard about the visit, which was coordinated shortly after Hillary Clinton’s presidential loss to Donald. Wintour had “begrudgingly reached out” to her long-term acquaintance Ivanka, Donald’s 40-year-old daughter, to arrange the meeting, the book added.

“Melania didn’t understand that she had been invited to Anna’s events not because she was a friend, but simply because she had appeared on the February 2005 cover of Vogue,” Odell wrote, referencing Melania’s cover story released ahead of her marriage to Donald.

Odell added that Wintour’s team “tried twice, once before Trump’s inauguration and once after, to photograph Melania for Vogue. But in part since they wouldn’t guarantee a cover, Melania wouldn’t do it.”

Wolkoff, who had been a close friend of Melania since 2003, took on an unpaid role as an advisor to Melania and helped to plan Donald’s inauguration in 2016, Insider previously reported.

She later wrote a tell-all book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” in September 2020, in which she said they met while Wolkoff was a director of special events for Vogue. The book led to Wolkoff being sued by the Department of Justice, which claimed it breached a nondisclosure agreement she had signed. The lawsuit was later dropped in February 2021 by the DOJ without giving a reason.

Story continues

According to Wolkoff’s book, when Melania was asked to appear in a Vogue profile, she said: “I don’t give a fuck about Vogue or any other magazine. They would never put me on the cover. All these people are so mad.” The book added that Melania claimed people said Vogue was jealous that she still looks good despite many designers refusing to dress her.

Odell’s biography also claims that Wintour cried in front of Vogue staff the day after Clinton’s loss to Trump, after Vogue formally endorsed the first woman to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Odell said that the endorsement was “the first of its kind in the magazine’s 124-year history” and that Wintour was “angling” to secure an ambassadorship to the UK in a Clinton administration that could have ended her tenure at the magazine.

The book adds that an advisor to Clinton said that while the politician thought Wintour would make a great ambassador and “nominating her was a possibility,” no formal process had been undertaken before Clinton’s election loss.

Wintour’s then-boyfriend, Shelby Bryan, told Odell: “If she’d been offered the ambassadorship to the UK, I think she would have had to really think hard about that.”

While addressing staff the day after Donald’s victory, Odell wrote that Wintour defended her choices amid criticism from a WWD article questioning if she went too far in her endorsement of Clinton.

According to the book, Wintour told staff: “I would just like to say to everyone gathered here today, who works for me, that if supporting LGBTQ rights, if supporting women’s rights, if supporting women running for office, if supporting immigrants, and if supporting people all over the country for equality means going too far, then I hope all of you go too far every single day.”

Representatives for Melania and Wintour did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider